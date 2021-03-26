Benji Phillips

Benji Phillips shows the form that earned him the second-best javelin throw in North Dakota State school history on Friday in Wichita, Kan.

WICHITA, Kan. — Glasgow product Benji Phillips registered a personal-best in the javelin and achieved the second-best toss in North Dakota State track and field history Friday at Wichita State's Shocker Spring Invitational

Phillips, a sophomore, threw 238 feet, 1 inch in his season opener, ranking him among the top 10 in the NCAA this season. 

The school record is 254-2 by Matt Mortimore at the Stanford Invitational in 2017.

NDSU volunteer assistant coach and multiple-time USA javelin champion Riley Dolezal threw 264-6 to win the Wichita meet. Former Bison All-American Austin Schmidt recorded a lifetime-best throw of 232-9 for third place.

Phillips won the Class B state title in 2016 and 2017 for the Scotties. His toss of 207-0 in '17 was among the top 10 nationally for high school competitors.

