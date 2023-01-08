BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings combined for 44 points and 12 3-pointers Saturday night as the first-place Yellowjackets won at Simon Fraser University 73-52 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
Bah finished with 23 points and shot 7 of 7 from 3-point territory. Wiggins added 21 and went 5 of 6 from beyond the arc as MSUB remained unbeaten in conference play.
The Yellowjackets are 6-0 in league and 12-4 overall. SFU is 0-5 and 5-10.
MSUB trailed 35-33 at halftime, but outscored SFU 40-17 during the second half.
The Yellowjackets shot 48.2% overall, but were 14 of 24 (58.3%) from 3-point range.
Steven Richardson wound up with 11 points for MSUB. Emmanuel Ajanaku (9) and Shabazz Bilal (8) were the top rebounders for the Yellowjackets.
Simon Fraser's Nigel Hylton and David Penney scored 10 points each.
