BUTTE — As it turned out, the Butte High weight room was probably the most fitting place for family, friends and coaches to witness Bulldogs linebacker Keegan Muffich sign his NAIA letter of intent to play football for the University of Montana Western on Wednesday afternoon.
"Keegan's got a really neat story," said Bulldogs football coach Arie Grey. "You go look at pictures of him when he was a freshman and sophomore, and he's completely changed his body and completely changed his work ethic. He was a great leader and is still a great leader in our school and our program."
Keegan's father, Corey Muffich, explained that his son hadn't put much thought into playing collegiately until his senior year. During his breakout season, the Butte High captain recorded 101 total tackles, including a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Once Montana Western took notice of Butte's standout linebacker, the rest took care of itself.
"I went down for a visit when they played Rocky for the conference championship, and the energy and the fan base down there just felt like home," Keegan Muffich said. "Also what the coaches said, and how big of a brotherhood it is down there and how close they are, and how much they trust each other is what I really liked about it. So I thought that I'd fit in well down there."
Muffich plans to major in health and human performance. He said he doesn't have a specific plan mapped out just yet for when he receives his degree. But as of now he sees himself in the physical therapy arena.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Muffich will still be a Bulldog when he reports to preseason camp at UMW's Dillon campus, but Grey's Bulldogs will be left with a void that will be difficult to fill.
"He played the game the way it was meant to be played," Grey said. "He played snap to whistle and I think that's something that not everybody gets. They don't understand how you have to play every single play, and he did. He played every single play and left it all on the field every night."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.