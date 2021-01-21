BILLINGS — JaQuawhann Booth, a 300-pound two-way lineman from Billings Central, has committed to play college football at Dickinson State in North Dakota.
Booth made the announcement via social media on Wednesday. Dickinson State is coached by Pete Stanton, the brother of hall of fame Central coach Jim Stanton.
During his senior season in 2020, Booth made 26 total tackles from his interior defensive line position, including 10 for loss. He also had two sacks and a fumble recovery.
As an offensive lineman, Booth helped the Rams accumulate 1,539 team rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in eight games. Central went 7-1 and advanced to the Class A state championship game.
Booth is the latest in a line of Montana prospects to pledge to play at Dickinson State. The Blue Hawks had already signed 13 players from the Treasure State for their 2021 recruiting class.
DSU captured its sixth consecutive North Star Athletic Association championship in the fall, going 9-0.
I’d like to announce my commitment to Dickinson State, a big thank you to @JasonThier @CoachPStanton to be part of the family #Bluehawks pic.twitter.com/bT4EjAR6rY— JaQuawhann (@JaQuawhann) January 21, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.