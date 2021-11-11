BISMARCK, N.D. — Billings Skyview graduate Logan Nelson established a pair of single-season passing records last week at NCAA Division II University of Mary.
Nelson, a senior quarterback, threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-31 victory over Minot State, giving him 3,267 yards and 35 TDs this season. Both marks eclipsed the previous single-season school records of 2,934 yards and 32 touchdowns set by Mary Hall of Famer Paul Cronin (1994-95).
Nelson was a two-time all-conference performer at quarterback and punter at Skyview, from where he graduated in 2016. He redshirted at Mary that fall, then played in eight games at both quarterback and receiver in 2017. Nelson missed the 2018 season due to a knee injury.
He started seven games at QB the following season, throwing for 967 yards and seven touchdowns before another knee injury cut his season short. Mary's 2020 football season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mary, a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, is 4-6 entering its season finale Saturday against Bemidji State.
