BILLINGS — Tyger Frye of Billings and Matt Dey of Sidney are among three Dickinson State football players to receive NAIA All-America recognition by the American Football Coaches Association.
Dey, a senior offensive lineman, was named to the second team. Dey anchored the Blue Hawks' line and helped the offense achieve 1,628 rushing yards, 2,421 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and an average of 404.9 yards per game.
Frye, a senior wide receiver from Senior High School, was named to the honorable mention list. Frye ranked seventh in the nation in receptions with 58, and was 16th in total receiving yards with 685. He also caught nine touchdown passes.
Dickinson State competed during the fall of 2020 within the North Star Athletic Association in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Hawks lost in the first round of the NAIA playoffs, which began in April, 31-7 to Northwestern College.
Also receiving a second-team nod was DSU wideout Jaret Lee. The NSAA’s offensive player of the year, Lee caught 57 passes for 878 yards and eight touchdowns. His yardage total ranged sixth in the NAIA.
