BUTTE — Cole Stewart has "always" wanted to play football for Montana Tech.
And now, he will.
On Wednesday morning in Ross J. Richardson Gymnasium on the Butte High campus, Stewart officially signed his letter of intent to join the Orediggers.
"I feel privileged that I got to be a part of his journey through the last four years and excited to see what he does up on the hill," said Bulldogs coach Arie Grey. "I know he's gonna do great things, because he's an attention-to-detail guy that works hard, and is a great leader. And kids respond to what he has to say."
Stewart said that he made up his mind about three months ago, not long after talks between Stewart and Tech picked up following a camp the safety attended over the summer.
"I think I was leaving for Cats camp, actually," Stewart said. "And they gave me a call. I was still in bed, they gave me a call and I was super pumped. I haven't looked back since."
Orediggers coach Kyle Samson explained that Stewart had actually been on Tech's radar since his junior year at Butte, well before that camp over this past summer. In addition to his on-field abilities, coaches have been blown away by Stewart's leadership.
"He's a kid that stood out to us his junior year," Samson said. "And then we had him in camp last summer. In my opinion he's one of the top defensive backs in the state. But the thing that stood out to me the most was talking to coach Grey about him. He said that Cole was one of the top-five leaders he's ever coached here at Butte High. And to me, that's the utmost compliment coming from a coach that's coached so many great players here at Butte High, and so many great players have came through this school."
Stewart, who missed two games after tearing his labrum during a Week 6 game against Helena Capital, was second on the Bulldogs with 51 solo tackles to go along with 17 assists, giving the senior safety 68 total tackles. Two of those tackles were for negative yards and he also had an interception.
"It's pretty special," Grey said. "He progressed and matured throughout high school, but the minute the season was over after his junior year, the leadership where he was organizing workouts, making sure guys showing up to workouts, and making sure guys were doing the right things, was unbelievable."
