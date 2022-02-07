BUTTE — Although he's leaving the Butte city limits, Gavin Vetter will still be a Bulldog.
Vetter officially signed with the University of Montana Western on Monday afternoon at Naranche Stadium on the Butte High campus.
Gavin's parents, Chrissy and Rody Vetter, said that after Gavin's second visit to the Dillon campus back in December 2021, it became pretty clear that Western was the right fit.
"I liked the coaching staff and how they were there," Gavin said. "They actually made me feel like I belong there. All the professors I talked to were super nice. Everybody was super nice there. And then the campus and everything about it, I just liked everything."
Gavin looks forward to majoring in kinesiology and playing against his brother Christian, who plays at Montana Tech, every season.
"I am looking forward to that," Gavin said. "I'm excited to actually play against each other because growing up we've always played on the same team. We've never really played against each other. So I'm excited for it."
Although it would have been fun to play on the same team in college, Christian said he is happy for his brother and supports his decision entirely.
"I'm super proud of him, of course," Christian said. "And then I mean, football is super competitive towards each other. And I'm super excited. I'm gonna be seeing him on the field and everything. Just seeing him on the field playing against each other, it's just going to make game days with Western so much more intense."
Having a son on each sideline will also make Tech-Western game days intense for Chrissy and Rody. They'll have the next seven months or so to figure out the most efficient way to show their support for the Bulldogs and Orediggers.
"We'll figure something out," Chrissy said.
At running back during his senior year, Gavin amassed 673 rushing yards during Butte's 2021 season that saw the Bulldogs finish with a 6-4 overall record and 5-2 in Western AA. Averaging 67.3 yards per game, Vetter eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice and scored three total touchdowns.
Gavin will also be wrestling at the all class state wrestling tournament in Billings on Friday and Saturday. He qualified to represent Butte High at 160 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.