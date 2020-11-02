A Carroll College football player was arrested Sunday on suspicion of raping a female on campus.
Jacob Owen Medders, 20, of California, is charged with felony aggravated sexual intercourse without consent.
Law enforcement responded to reports of a sexual assault late Sunday afternoon. The victim reportedly told police that the defendant had forcibly had sexual intercourse with her without consent.
The victim told police that she told the defendant "no" multiple times and attempted to resist and push him away. However, the defendant allegedly refused and continued the assault.
Court documents state the defendant is significantly larger and stronger than the victim. The victim reportedly had injuries consistent with being sexually assaulted.
The defendant was located at a residence in Helena and was identified by his California driver's license. He agreed to be interviewed and acknowledged that he had sexual intercourse with the female, but said it was consensual.
Arresting officer Steven Cornish of the Helena Police Department wrote in his report that the defendant's story was inconsistent and changed several times during the interview. The defendant allegedly claimed he stopped engaging in intercourse when the victim told him to stop, but he did not have an explanation for the injuries she received.
The defendant allegedly admitted to knowing that he had hurt the victim.
Carroll College confirmed that Medders is a current student at the college and is on the football roster. This season would have been his first.
Chato Hazelbaker, vice president of enrollment and marketing, confirmed that the Title IX process for on-campus adjudication has already begun. This is a process the school goes through in any instance of alleged sexual assault involving a student.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
