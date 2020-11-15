HELENA -- In 1974, Carroll College's football defensive end Pat Racicot set a national collegiate season record of 18 quarterback sacks and a school mark of 21 QB hurries.
So what made him so successful? Was it his great strength, quickness and technique? Was it the superior coaching at Carroll? Well, yes, that was part of it.
But Racicot told this reporter in 2002 that a lot of the credit for his accomplishments on the gridiron actually belonged to a Saints teammate.
“I think the biggest influence on my play, next to my brother Tim, was that I played with Randy Triplett,” Racicot said. “He was the toughest and strongest guy, for his weight, that I've ever known.
“I learned more by Randy's example than anything else. We had a unspoken competition between us, of who could get to the quarterback first.”
And it was that friendly rivalry that pushed the duo to extraordinary performances.
Triplett was a sophomore football letterman for Helena Central High in 1968.
After the Catholic school closed its doors the following year and integrated with Helena High, and Triplett lettered his final two years for the Bengals. Among his teammates that year were former HCHS Cougar gridder and future Carroll NAIA National Hall of Fame coach Mike Van Diest.
His senior season, HHS went 5-5, losing four of their games by a total of only 16 points. Randy, at 5-foot-9, 175-pounds, played both ways at middle guard.
For the season, coach Cecil Deming's stellar defense allowed the opposition only 177.9 total yards-per-game, while giving up a microscopic 9.6 points-per-game.
Both marks still stand as the school's modern-day records, since the advent of the wide receiver in the mid-1960s.
Nine of those red-and-white gridders went on to play college ball, highlighted by the great Pat Donovan, who became an All-American at Stanford, before his All-Pro career with the Dallas Cowboys.
Greg Maurer and Charlie Jones at Montana State, and University of Montana's Bob Eustance played in the Big Sky Conference; while Triplett, Ed “Bags” Robinson and Racicot all achieved Carroll Hall of Fame careers for the Saints.
Big Ron Banks gridded at Western Montana, and Don Ferriter ran fullback for Montana Tech.
Randy went out for coach Jack Cohn's HHS wrestling team as a junior, and although he had no prior mat experience (Central did not have a mat program), he earned the starting 175-pound position for the season's opening match.
He then dropped weight and went on to wrestle every varsity 165-pound match for the next two seasons.
Triplett improved with every outing, finishing with a respectable 6-8-1 record. An injury in the last match of the 1970 season prevented him from competing at the State Tournament in Helena's “Jungle.”
The next year, Randy went into the 1971 AA grappling tourney in Billings with only one loss.
He avenged his lone defeat by dominating Great Falls Public's Mark Hoard, 17-6; and then in the semis he pulled a 6-5 win over Larry Sichelstiel (Billings Senior), who had held him to a draw earlier.
Randy then placed state runner-up to Kalispell's Bruce Ewing in a fierce 9-6 loss. HHS' other all-state grapplers were two-time undefeated heavyweight champ Ron Banks, and 145 runner-up Rick Olson.
Triplett finished with a fine season mark of 14-2-3, going 20-10-4 for his career.
Yours truly was a senior on the team during Randy's first year – most of us called him “Farmer” back then (it was a compliment) – and I'm convinced that had he wrestled as a sophomore he would've been an undefeated state champion.
Triplett received a football scholarship to Carroll College, and began his career at the same time as the Saints new head coach - Bob Petrino Sr. In 1972, the Saints won their last three games to claim a share of the Frontier Conference title.
Triplett, a sophomore defensive tackle, led the defense with 550 points. He was tops in four categories – 26 solo tackles, 80 assists, 106 total tackles and six sacks; and tied for the most fumble recoveries (four).
Randy, now 5-10 and 180 pounds (although listed at 195) and built like a block of granite, was awarded the first of his three straight All-Conference first team selections.
The Saints beat Ricks College in the 1973 season lid-lifter, and then defeated Minot State College in North Dakota, 13-6. Next came victories over Eastern, Rocky Mountain and Dickinson State.
The Saints held the Savages to 112 total yards, and the IR reported, “Carroll's front four, led by defensive end Pat Racicot and tackle Randy Triplett, spent a great deal of the game dropping Dickinson's quarterbacks for big losses and hurrying their passes.”
When the Hilltoppers downed Montana Tech 28-14, the win was their ninth consecutive victory, breaking a 41-year-old school record of eight straight. Carroll finished undefeated at 7-0 (the program's third unbeaten season, joining the 1931 and 1941 teams) and cemented the Frontier crown with a 39-6 triumph over Western Montana in the finale.
In those days only eight teams made the national tournament, and although Carroll was rated as high as seventh in the NAIA rankings, they were not invited to postseason play.
Triplett was again the squad's top defender, accounting for a phenomenal CC record 15 sacks in only seven games. He was also credited with 15 hurries, 60 total tackles (9 solo, 51 assists), one fumble recovery and knocking down a pass, for a team high of 510½ defensive points.
The Saints placed 11 gridders on the All-Conference first team, including Triplett, Armando Barragan, Walt Chancy, Dan Rambo, Rich McElmurry, Ed Robinson, Dick Canty, Jim Kelly and Bob Applegate.
Four others made the second team – Racicot, Fred Merrick, Tom Matosich and Joe Sullivan – while Petrino was voted Frontier Coach of the Year. And the defensive and offensive stalwarts, Triplett and running back Rambo, were both named honorable mention Little All-Americans.
When the Saints lost their third game in 1974, it ended the winning streak at 12 straight victories, a mark that stood as a Carroll record for over 30 years.
Racicot's 18 quarterback sacks, accomplished in an eight-game season, are still the most in school history. Triplett, who was slowed throughout the campaign with assorted injuries, still managed seven sacks, 15 hurries, 86 total tackles (39 solo, 37 assists), and again made first team All-Conference.
Triplett was later enshrined in Carroll's Football Hall of Fame. He has since owned and operated a ranch in the Great Falls area, and his children were all standout athletes for CM Russell. And his son Matt gridded for the national champion Saints, under Coach Van Diest, Randy's former teammate.
“Even though Randy was outweighed by 30-40 pounds every time he stepped on the field, there was nobody that could handle him,” Pat Racicot said in 2002. “He was just too quick and too strong. He had a quiet confidence about him that no one was going to beat him.
“Randy Triplett was the best defensive lineman I ever saw.”
