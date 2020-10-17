MAYVILLE, N.D. — Running back Riley Linder rushed for a team-high 79 yards and a touchdown, the defense intercepted five passes and Dickinson State remained unbeaten in the NAIA North Star Athletic Association with a 37-7 victory Saturday over Mayville State.
Quarterback Drew Boedecker threw for 148 yards and countered two interceptions with a second-quarter touchdown pass to Jaret Lee. Derek Tabor rushed for two TDs for the Blue Hawks (6-0), including a 30-yard run in the second quarter that made the score 21-0.
Linder, of Flaxville, scored his touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Blue Hawks stretched their lead. Through six games, Linder now has a team-leading 454 rushing yards and five TDs.
Tabor finished with 74 rushing yards and a team-high 59 receiving yards.
Linebackers Paxton Miller, a Savage product, and Jared Smith of Glasgow each had one of DSU's five interceptions on defense. Aaron White of Shelby also picked off a pass.
Smith also had one of the team's three quarterback sacks.
Former Westby-Grenora player Jeremiah Paine made a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter for Dickinson State. Billings Senior alum Tyger Frye had three pass receptions for 53 yards. Lee caught five passes for 43 yards.
Mayville State (0-4) scored its only touchdown on an 82-yard pass from quarterback Tim Salmon to Maalik Flowers in the third quarter.
Dickinson State's Braden Zuroff found the end zone on a 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
It was DSU's second win of the season against Mayville State, and kept the Blue Hawks in first place as the only unbeaten team in the NSAA.
Dickinson State is scheduled to host conference rival Waldorf (Iowa) next week. Waldorf is 4-2 following a 25-21 loss to Valley City (N.D.) on Saturday.
