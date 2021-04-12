BILLINGS — The Dickinson State football team will play at Northwestern College on Saturday in the first round of the NAIA Football Championship Series, the NAIA announced Monday.
The game will be played at noon Saturday at Northwestern's stadium in Orange City, Iowa. The Blue Hawks of North Dakota are the 11th seed in the 16-team playoffs, while the Red Raiders are seeded sixth.
Northwestern is 8-1 and ranked No. 6 in the final NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook poll of the season. The Red Raiders' lone loss came against top-ranked and top-seeded Morningside, which will host 16th-seeded Carroll College on Saturday.
No. 10-ranked DSU is 9-0 and won the North Star Athletic Conference for the sixth straight season.
The NAIA quarterfinals will be played on April 24, and the semifinals will be on May 1. The higher seed will host those games, as well. The title game will take place on May 10 in Grambling, Louisiana.
