BILLINGS — The Dickinson State football team's season ended Saturday in the first round of the NAIA Football Championship Series.
The 11th-seeded Blue Hawks lost to sixth-seeded Northwestern College 31-7 at Northwestern's stadium in Orange City, Iowa. It was the first loss of the season for No. 10-ranked Dickinson (North Dakota) State, which finished with a 9-1 record. No. 6 Northwestern improved to 9-1 and will play in the quarterfinals of the 16-team playoffs next week.
Northwestern led 7-0 after one quarter and went ahead 14-0 at the 9:59 mark of the second. DSU scored a few minutes later on a 35-yard pass from junior Drew Boedecker to senior Jaret Lee. The Red Raiders went into halftime up 17-7, and they scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away.
Northwestern held the Blue Hawks to 227 total yards (128 passing, 99 rushing) while compiling 512 yards (263 passing, 249 rushing). The Raiders forced five turnovers and coughed up one.
Boedecker completed 13 of 26 passes for 126 yards and four interceptions, Lee had 53 yards on five receptions and senior Derek Tabor rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries.
Billings Senior graduate Tyger Frye caught four passes for 26 yards and tallied 20 yards on three rushes. Scobey grad Riley Linder finished with a 27-yard reception and 25 rushing yards on 10 attempts.
