BILLINGS — When Tucker Meyer scans the field from his perch in the Mississippi State coaches box on game days, he sees power in the trenches and speed everywhere else, high-profile coaches and the best amenities in the country.
There is no debate: The Southeastern Conference is the preeminent league in major college football, having claimed 12 national championships in the Bowl Championship Series/College Football Playoff era.
Meyer, a former standout player at Fairfield High School and Rocky Mountain College, has gotten first-hand experience at this incomparable level as a graduate assistant this season with the Bulldogs under head coach Mike Leach.
For a small-town Montanan, it’s been the ultimate football undertaking.
“It’s obviously unbelievable from an experience perspective that I’m able to be a part of it. I never would have seen myself doing something like this,” said Meyer, 26, who assists coaching linebackers and defensive backs at Mississippi State.
“What’s similar is how serious everybody here takes football, and I think everybody in Montana does too. That’s been pretty cool. But to be able to watch some of the most incredible athletes in the world has been pretty eye-opening, I guess you could say.”
Meyer spent last season as a grad assistant at Montana under coach Bobby Hauck and was able to procure a spot at Mississippi State through Hauck’s connection to Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, who was previously on the staff with Hauck at San Diego State.
Meyer’s weekly duties include scripting scout team practices, and on game days he’s up in the booth identifying the opponent’s offensive personnel and formations and relaying that information to the defensive coaches over the headset.
His first game was on Sept. 26 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when Mississippi State stunned defending national champion LSU 44-34 as Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello threw for an SEC single-game record 623 yards with five touchdowns.
It seemed typical of a Leach-coached offense.
“When I was able to look back at everything, being able to coach on the staff in that game end up beating the defending national champions, it was an unbelievable experience and fun to be a part of,” Meyer said.
Meyer is taking classes in workforce educational leadership at Mississippi State. He has also had the pleasure of coaching in games this season against blue-blood programs like Texas A&M, Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia.
He will take part in the Egg Bowl rivalry against Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.
The son of former Fairfield coach and current Frenchtown superintendent Les Meyer, Tucker Meyer helped the Eagles win the 2011 Class B state title, then went on to play defensive back for four years at Rocky Mountain College.
His first coaching stint was as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Dickinson State in North Dakota in 2017, then as defensive backs coach and co-special teams coordinator at Rocky in 2018.
Last season at Montana, he assisted coaching linebackers as a graduate assistant while reuniting with his younger brother Ryder, a safety with the Grizzlies.
Meyer is one of two coaches with Montana connections at Mississippi State. Dan Kistler Jr., a former offensive lineman with the Griz, is currently on the Bulldogs’ strength and conditioning staff.
“I’ve learned a lot about football. I’ve tried to pick up as much about football as I can everywhere I’ve been, starting back at Rocky and Dickinson State, then to Montana and here,” Meyer said.
“I’ve learned how good programs operate; I think we have a good program here. I’ve learned how to work with all types of people and personalities, both from a co-worker standpoint as well as players. I’ve learned a lot from every aspect you can imagine.”
Meyer got an up-close look at the Cat-Griz rivalry while on Montana’s staff in 2019. Now he’ll get his first taste of the Egg Bowl, which will be the 117th meeting between Mississippi State (2-5) and Ole Miss (3-4).
The Rebels own the all-time series 62-46-6, but Mississippi State has won three of the past four games.
“They can sling it around pretty good,” Meyer said of Ole Miss. “Coach (Lane) Kiffin does a good job of running things on his side of the ball. Defensively I think they’re fast and talented, and their coaches put them in a good position. We’ve just got to be able to execute.”
Having been a part of the struggle that is Cat-Griz, a game that has been played 119 times, Meyer perhaps will have a unique appreciation for Saturday’s contest versus Ole Miss.
“It’s kind of getting beat into me how much this game means,” he said. “Like Montana, this is all the state of Mississippi cares about. The difference, I guess, is that you could say it’s a higher level of football, though I think you could say that there’s brutal hate in both of those rivalries.
“But I’m glad I’m on this side of it. We have great kids, the kind of kids that show up to work every day and give it everything they’ve got.”
Meyer said his goal is to one day be a head football coach somewhere. He will have the opportunity to be a graduate assistant for one more season, but he isn’t sure if he will do that yet.
He isn’t looking that far ahead.
“I’m trying to put nose down one day at a time,” Meyer said, “and if I’m able to put multiple days together and see where I am I think the rest of it will kind of take care of itself.”
