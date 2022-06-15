MISSOULA — Tucker Meyer’s college football coaching journey continues to take him to new places around the country.
The Fairfield native isn’t too scared of making cross country treks to live out his dream of coaching high-level football. He spent the past two seasons in Mississippi after previously coaching in North Dakota and Montana.
Meyer is now in North Carolina coaching for the Charlotte 49ers, an FBS team in the Group of Five conferences. It’s by far the biggest city in which he’s lived, and while he didn’t think he’d be there, he’s embracing the opportunity his connections have presented.
This time it was former Colorado and Washington head coach Rick Neuheisel, whose son Jack was a graduate assistant with Meyer at UM. He put in a good word with Charlotte coach Will Healy, said Meyer, who went from interviewing with Healy to moving to the East Coast sight unseen in a stretch of about a week.
“I was anxious for sure,” he said. “Any time you’re moving away it's always stressful. A new start makes you anxious, but you’re excited too. I knew I was going to be doing something different. It was time for something new. It was an opportunity I thought I’d be a good fit in.”
Meyer is a defensive assistant for the 49ers, who play at the Charlotte-based campus of the University of North Carolina System. He had previously been a defensive graduate assistant who took postgraduate classes while also coaching.
In his role at Charlotte, Meyer will be working with the secondary, one of the positions he played over the years. Like before, he’ll be studying and breaking down film, and now he can provide more of his own viewpoint.
Right now, Meyer is focused on recruiting and summer camps. Recruiting is an area where he feels he has more responsibilities and can have a bigger impact than at previous stops, like going on the road to scout players.
“I have a voice in the room,” he said. “Most of it isn’t title based but the role these guys seem to trust me with, with providing input in a meeting room, staff meeting and on the field with our players. I’m able to say if I like something about something. I’m able to ask questions about certain looks and be able to give my opinion when necessary.”
Meyer began to develop his football knowledge in Montana while growing up with and later playing for his father, Les Meyer. Together, they won the State B football title at Fairfield in 2011 before Tucker went on to play defensive back at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.
From there, he coached NAIA football as the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Dickinson State in 2017 and as the defensive backs coach and co-special teams coordinator at Rocky in 2018. Then it was off to the Division I ranks at Montana as a graduate assistant in 2019 under head coach Bobby Hauck, who later put him in touch with defensive coordinator Zach Arnett at Mississippi State, where Meyer spent the past two seasons under head coach Mike Leach.
“I learned a lot about how to run a program in terms of putting the whole package together,” he said, “and how to roll with the punches in terms of adjustments that need to be made.
“I think Mississippi State taught me I need to continue to work hard, learn and absorb all the opinions and thoughts of the people around me. They have really good coaches on the staff, and it was a great step in the direction I need to go.”
Meyer, who will be turning 28 soon, joins a staff headed by 37-year-old coach Will Healy. Before Charlotte, Healy had taken over a downtrodden Austin Peay program and was named the 2017 FCS coach of the year in his second season. Charlotte went 5-7 in 2021 and is 14-17 in three seasons under Healy.
It was announced Wednesday that Charlotte will be moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference on July 1, 2023. The American is considered the premier Group of Five conference and currently includes Cincinnati, which in 2021 became the first G5 team to make the College Football Playoff.
Meyer may not be at Charlotte when the move takes place because of the nature of the coaching carousel where opportunities can arise at any time. He’s already learned from fellow Charlotte coach Tommy Langford that “you’ll never get the job you want if you don’t do good at the job you have.”
Wherever that journey leads, Meyer will continue to carry with him his pride for Montana.
“This is another opportunity to learn from new people and get ideas from other people, especially with how smart and knowledgeable and good at coaching the guys on staff are,” he said. “It’s also a good opportunity for me to expand my network. And hopefully we’re able to win some football games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.