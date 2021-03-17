BUTTE — A former Montana Tech and Jefferson High School football player, Derek James Nygaard, was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent.
Butte-Silver Bow prosecutors formally charged Nygaard, 19, of Clancy, who appeared with his lawyer, David Maldonado, and his parents in Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer’s court.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, but he turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.
The Montana Standard left a message with Maldonado's office seeking comment Wednesday.
Count one on the charging documents states that Nygaard had sexual intercourse with an unnamed victim between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18 around 11 p.m.
On count two, Nygaard is charged with having sexual intercourse with another unnamed victim around 11 p.m. at the same address on Oct. 3.
The maximum penalty is 20 years for each count.
Nygaard was released on pretrial services with conditions.
Montana Tech no longer lists Nygaard on its 2021 football roster.
The university has not yet been reached for a statement.
