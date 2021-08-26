Game day finally nears at Nebraska for ex-Griz Samori Toure after 625 days of 'torture'

LINCOLN, Neb. — The last time Samori Toure walked off a football field after playing in a game, he was at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.
His University of Montana team had just been knocked out by Big Sky Conference foe Weber State 17-10 in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs despite his eight-catch, 85-yard effort.
Just one week before, Toure had put together the best outing of his college career, logging 12 catches for 303 yards and three touchdowns in an opening-round 73-28 blowout win over Southeastern Louisiana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, set in the yawning shadow of Hellgate Canyon.
Now, though, his junior season was over after 87 catches, 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The date: Dec. 13, 2019.
He could hardly have foreseen what was to come in his college football career.
The next time Toure, now Nebraska’s starting slot receiver, walks onto a field before playing in a game is finally set to arrive on Saturday when his Huskers visit Illinois.
The offseason has been a short one on the calendar for NU — the 2020 season didn’t end until mid-December, spring ball started late and the Huskers play Week 0 to kick off 2021.
But it has not been short for Toure. In fact, Saturday marks 625 days between games for the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from Portland, Oregon.
“I’m super-excited. Can’t even really put it into words. Not even necessarily because of the difference from FCS to FBS, but just because of how long it’s been since I’ve been in a game environment — I had to sit out last year,” Toure said this week. “So I’ve kind of been just counting down the days, and the fact that it’s a Big Ten game that matters, that just takes it to that next level.”
Toure’s path from Missoula to Lincoln is well-covered territory at this point. The FCS didn’t play in the fall of 2020 and Toure decided to try to make the leap to the Power Five.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick — a Bozeman native who played at Montana Western — knew the coaching staff at UM, Lubick and coach Scott Frost both coached at Oregon while Toure was in high school in Portland, and offensive quality control coach Steve Cooper is a Portland native. In other words, plenty of connections existed that helped put his January transfer in motion.
“I felt really good, but you don’t know until they get here,” Lubick said this week. “Then the other thing that surprised me was just how our whole team embraced him, which I guess shouldn’t (surprise me) because they embrace every new player in our program. They embraced him, everyone pulled him under their wing and treated him like he had already been here and made him comfortable. That’s not easy to go from a place where you’re already really successful, you’re an All-American, and then you come here, you don’t know anyone’s name and you get thrown in the fire.
“Our players just loved on him and I think he felt that, it gave him a little extra motivation and he’s in a good place right now. We expect him to do some really good things for us.”
The optimism around Toure and what he can give Nebraska in 2021 is much the same as the optimism for the rest of the receiver group in general. Toure is a bigger option working out of the slot and, though he doesn’t have the year of playing with quarterback Adrian Martinez that several other second-year players do, he’s got plenty of college football under his belt.
“I feel like I have a really good feel for defenses, and that’s a lot of what the slot is — finding holes, finding space, and just kind of having that feel for it,” Toure said. “And I think my experience gives me the opportunity to feel the defense and feel where I’m supposed to be.”
“He’s a fast learner. He’s very talented. We can do a lot of different things with him,” Lubick said. “The thing that has impressed me the most with him is how he’s learned it. … We actually were going to slow things down for him (in the spring), but he was learning things so fast we felt like, ‘Hey, we can run our normal offense and do everything we did last year and then some,’ because of his work ethic and how he’s picked things up.”
So now Toure steps into what has always been a featured position in this offensive system. More to the point, he’s back on the field for the first time in more than 20 months. As excited as NU fans or coaches might be to see what he can bring to the Huskers, he’s probably more excited to just be back on the field.
“It was like torture sitting out the 2020 season having to watch everybody else play,” he said. “But the time’s almost here, so I’m excited.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.