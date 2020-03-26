DICKINSON, N.D. — Russell McCarvel, a Glendive native and longtime Montana football coach, has been promoted to offensive coordinator at Dickinson State University, the NAIA school announced Thursday.
McCarvel has been the running backs coach and assistant athletic director at DSU for the previous two years. He will replace Michael McGuire, who took the same job at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
"I am very excited and humbled," McCarvel said in a press release. "I would like to thank Coach (Pete) Stanton for this great opportunity. Dickinson State is a great place because of all the people who work here. The support for our football program is tremendous."
McCarvel was the offensive coordinator at Helena Capital for four years before accepting the running backs coaching position with the Blue Hawks in 2018. He was the head coach at Kalispell Flathead from 2007-13 and at Glendive for five years before that. The Glendive and Montana State graduate has also coached at Laurel, Glasgow and Malta.
McCarvel coached running backs at Carroll in the early-to-mid 2000s for his first college job. Overall, he has coached football for 32 years.
"We are excited to have Coach McCarvel step into this new role," Stanton said in the press release. "He has a ton of experience and knowledge and we know he will provide our program with the direction and stability needed in the weeks and years ahead. The transition will be seamless for our program and players."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.