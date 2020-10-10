Ryan Leaf domestic

Great Falls native Ryan Leaf was sentenced to three months probation Friday.

INDIO, Calif. — Great Falls native Ryan Leaf, the former Great Falls CMR and Washington State star quarterback, has been placed on probation for three years after admitting to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge stemming from his May arrest in Palm Desert, California, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday.

Leaf, 44, was ordered to complete a one-year domestic violence class in connection with his guilty plea to a misdemeanor false imprisonment charge, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office told the paper.

The paper said a misdemeanor count of domestic battery was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea. The District Attorney's Office spokesman said Leaf was given time credits that canceled out a four-day jail term.

Leaf was arrested May 22. He was charged Wednesday and entered his plea Friday morning before a judge at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Leaf was the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. He has worked as an ESPN football analyst for the past 16 months.

Leaf led Great Falls CMR to the 1992 Class AA state title.

