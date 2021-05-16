James Madison Sam Houston St Football

Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid (3) and wide receiver Jequez Ezzard (12) celebrate a touchdown against James Madison in the FCS playoff semifinals May 8 in Huntsville, Texas. Sam Houston and South Dakota State are playing for the FCS national championship Sunday.

 Brett Coomer, Associated Press

It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 when South Dakota State and Sam Houston play for the FCS spring football national championship at noon MT Sunday in Frisco, Texas.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game:

TV: ABC. Dave Pasch will be doing play by play, Andre Ware is the analyst and Kris Budden is the sideline reporter.

Stream: ESPN3

Radio: Westwood One. Ted Emrich will be doing play by play, Babe Laufenberg is the analyst and Noah Coslov is the studio host.

