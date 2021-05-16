It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 when South Dakota State and Sam Houston play for the FCS spring football national championship at noon MT Sunday in Frisco, Texas.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game:
TV: ABC. Dave Pasch will be doing play by play, Andre Ware is the analyst and Kris Budden is the sideline reporter.
Stream: ESPN3
Radio: Westwood One. Ted Emrich will be doing play by play, Babe Laufenberg is the analyst and Noah Coslov is the studio host.
