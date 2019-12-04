MISSOULA — Former Missoula Sentinel football standout Jim McElwain has been named Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year after leading Central Michigan to an 8-4 record in the regular season.
In his first year at the helm, McElwain steered the biggest turnaround in college football for 2019. His team will play in the MAC championship game against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Chippewas went from winning just one game a year ago to their first outright MAC West title since 2009 and their first league-championship game appearance since that year.
It marks the third time in his career McElwain has earned a league coach of the year award. He was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year while leading Colorado State in 2014 and earned the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year Award at Florida in 2015.
McElwain was an all-state quarterback for Sentinel. He also played the position at Eastern Washington. He served as an assistant coach at Montana State, Alabama, Michigan and the Oakland Raiders on his way up the coaching ladder.
McElwain earned a $25,000 bonus for being honored as the MAC coach of the year, according to USA Today.
Bill Speltz, Missoulian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.