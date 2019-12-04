MAC Media Day Football

Missoula native Jim McElwain was named Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year this week after guiding Central Michigan to an 8-4 regular season. In this photo, he is shown leading Florida on the field during his tenure as head coach of the Gators earlier this decade.

 JOHN RAOUX, Associated Press

MISSOULA — Former Missoula Sentinel football standout Jim McElwain has been named Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year after leading Central Michigan to an 8-4 record in the regular season.

In his first year at the helm, McElwain steered the biggest turnaround in college football for 2019. His team will play in the MAC championship game against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Chippewas went from winning just one game a year ago to their first outright MAC West title since 2009 and their first league-championship game appearance since that year.

It marks the third time in his career McElwain has earned a league coach of the year award. He was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year while leading Colorado State in 2014 and earned the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year Award at Florida in 2015.

McElwain was an all-state quarterback for Sentinel. He also played the position at Eastern Washington. He served as an assistant coach at Montana State, Alabama, Michigan and the Oakland Raiders on his way up the coaching ladder.

McElwain earned a $25,000 bonus for being honored as the MAC coach of the year, according to USA Today.

Bill Speltz, Missoulian

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments