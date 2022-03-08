BUTTE — The 2022 Montana Tech football schedule was announced Tuesday in a release from the university.
The Orediggers open their home schedule with the Copper Game on Sept. 3 at Alumni Coliseum against Carroll College.
Tech opens on the road at Eastern Oregon on Aug. 27 and then travels to Montana Western on Sept. 24, College of Idaho on Oct. 8, Rocky Mountain on Oct. 29, and finishes the season at MSU-Northern on Nov. 12.
Homecoming is slated for Oct. 1st against MSUN. The Hall of Fame Game is Oct. 22 against Southern Oregon.
Rocky Mountain comes to the Mining City on Sept. 17.
The home schedule finishes with Montana Western on Nov. 5 for Senior Day.
Spring practice kicks off March 25. The Spring Game is being moved to a Friday this year with the game taking place the evening of April 22. The Digger Athletic Association Miners Ball and Digger Auction is April 23.
Season tickets go on sale on March 21. The first right of refusal period for current season ticket holders ends May 2. To renew or purchase season tickets, call 406-496-4105.
