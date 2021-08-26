BUTTE — Despite a lack of in-game reps and a sixth place prediction in the conference pre-season poll, coach Kyle Samson and the Orediggers are prepared to show their talents when the season begins on August 28.
Frontier Conference coaches predicted the Orediggers to finish sixth in the conference while their first opponent, Eastern Oregon, was predicted to finish in first.
"I'm not really sure how you can make an accurate poll when we haven't played in over a year," Samson said. "They're not expecting Tech to come out on top on August 28, but that just gives us more reason to show what we've got and what we've been working toward so far."
The Orediggers were one of two Frontier Conference teams that did not compete in last year's Spring season. They have not played a competitive game since November 2019 when Samson was still an assistant coach.
While Samson acknowledged that his squad will not be flawless during their first game, he was confident that they are prepared to compete with any team they face.
"We had a great summer, we're not looking back because it was a tough year for everybody," Samson said. "We don't expect to be perfect but we can control our effort and attitude every single play."
The Orediggers, including Samson himself, controlled their effort and attitude throughout the lengthy off-season, which created a chemistry that helped make the COVID-related challenges a team mission.
Samson, the new leader of the program, said he learned many lessons during the COVID shutdown. He also noticed that he and his coaching staff have to continue to improve, just as he asks his players to do.
"It was definitely an interesting year and a half, not easy by any means," Samson said. "It was tough for me, our staff and the whole Tech family. But it's made this more special now, we'll never take anything for granted."
"We ask our players to work hard every day, but I have to look in the mirror and ask myself and our coaching staff if we're doing the same thing," Samson continued. "Every day I want to be a great leader of this program, but to the students and this community as well."
While Samson is preparing for his first game as Orediggers head coach, he had ample experience before taking the job in January 2020. He played quarterback at Helena Capital and MSU-Northern before becoming an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at MSU-Northern, Flathead High School and Montana Tech.
Samson credited the team's captains for the leadership they have shown so far. As he has continued to lead the team as coach, the captains have guided younger players towards success, many of which will suit up for the first time on August 28.
"I'm proud of our six captains, they've shown amazing leadership," Samson said. "But the freshman too, the guys we've just brought in have dived into our culture and have already become a big part of our team."
One of those captains is redshirt senior Hunter Spartz, who played on the offensive line in the Orediggers' last 20 games. Originally from Wyoming, Spartz had the opportunity to play before the pandemic hit, which has helped him guide younger players.
Players were forced to stay apart from each other, often working out by themselves during certain points of the pandemic. Many of the newer players had no yet experienced the team's culture, which Spartz has shown them throughout the summer.
"It's just a big family and it's always been that way, the older guys showing the younger guys," Spartz said. "It's a brotherhood where you make friends for life kind of thing."
"You had to truly focus yourself on going to the weight room," Spartz continued. "At some points you just had to remember you've got one more season left."
Spartz also said that he believes the Orediggers are in a position to compete for a Frontier Conference Championship. When asked his thoughts on the pre-season coaches poll, he chuckled and said it only added to the motivation within the team.
Zach Trumble, Orediggers defensive tackle and team captain, has only played one season with the team. He made 19 tackles, including a sack.
"We went without something we all love, a passion we all have," Trumble said. "But now that we're getting it back we've learned to never take things for granted. It showed just how much I appreciate the sport, the team and what it means for my family."
Trumble also said the defense has looked good in practice and the team as a unit is prepared for play. In his fourth year at Montana Tech, Trumble is eager to begin just his second season on the field.
Both Spartz and Trumble agreed that togetherness is the primary strength of the team. With the start of the season closing in, they will continue to block out the noise and focus on the season.
"They doubt us and we use that as motivation," Trumble said. "We're going to show the conference and the doubters, but we know what we have."
"From the freshman to the starting quarterback we're together in it," Spartz added. "We're a complete team working towards our goals, and our main goal is a conference championship."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.