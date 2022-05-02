BUTTE — A single play may have changed Hunter Spartz' career trajectory.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Montana Tech offensive lineman from Green River, Wyoming, was content to graduate with his engineering degree and leave football behind.
“Myself, I’ve always been told I’m too small, I’m too undersized height-wise, so I always put that on the backburner," Spartz said of playing at the next level.
But during his final college football game, a 41-0 win against Montana State-Northern on Nov. 13, 2021, Spartz pulled around the edge as a lead blocker and ran "stride for stride" with the running back, he explained, an impressive feat for a position better known for its short-range mauling.
This was noticed by Spartz' brother Michael, who was in attendance. After the game Michael told Hunter he displayed unique athleticism and encouraged Hunter to reconsider his post-college plans.
"After he said that I just decided I'm going to commit to it," Spartz said. “I think I’d regret it for the rest of my life if I didn’t at least try and go find out.”
On Saturday night, after the seventh and final round of the NFL Draft ended, Spartz found out he was going to get his shot.
The New England Patriots called Spartz and formally invited him to their rookie camp, which spans May 13-16.
It didn't matter that he was short relative to NFL offensive tackles. It didn't matter that he played at an NAIA school in Montana. What mattered was that he put in the work and found the opportunity.
“One thing I’ve always thought about and I’ve always been told by people is no matter what size school you go to, if you can play football they’ll come find you," Spartz said.
The Patriots found Spartz at Montana State's pro day, where Spartz was able to get the eyes of roughly 20 NFL teams on him.
Spartz and his agent originally thought about participating in the pro day at the University of Montana, but when the other athletic small-town wonder began to draw more and more NFL interest, their plans changed.
“With all the Troy Andersen buzz at Montana State we decided that it was in our best interest to go to that pro day," Spartz said. "They were awesome about getting me into their pro day.”
Spartz was the only non-Bobcat to participate in the showcase on April 4. He put up 28 reps on the bench press, second only to Bobcats defensive tackle Chase Benson, who pressed 225 pounds 30 times. He also recorded a 30-inch vertical leap.
“His athletic ability for his size is extremely huge for him,” Tech head coach Kyle Samson said. “He’s not the tallest guy as far as NFL standards, but what he did in his pro day, for weighing 310 pounds he can really move. In my opinion that’s probably the number one thing, just how athletic he is for his size.
“His stock has really rose after that pro day where he tested so well.”
Spartz played tackle at Tech, but will likely be asked to move back inside to guard, with an eye on eventually playing center.
“At Tech I was basically a third-string center,” Spartz said. “But I don’t have any in-game center experience. I played guard my redshirt freshman year.”
Still, Spartz welcomes the move to the inside, where he said he feels more comfortable. Though, he'd feel comfortable playing any position that gave him a chance at an NFL contract.
"I’m willing to play anywhere, for whatever it takes to make it at the next level,” he said.
Spartz will be competing with and against the Patriots 2022 draft class, undrafted free agents and other athletes, like himself, who have been invited for a tryout. Spartz has been training at Pfahler Sport Specific in Missoula since January.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot. The main part is just go out there and try to represent myself the best I can, try and turn their heads and hopefully earn a contract.”
This is the first NFL invite for a Tech player since Samson became the head coach in January 2020.
“What a cool way to kind of get our name out there," Samson said. "And for Hunter, from a small town in Wyoming, to be able to get an opportunity to do that is pretty cool.”
For Spartz, the invite is a validation of his work and a dismissal of the odds.
“It’s just exciting," he said. "Don’t ever let anyone count you out. Just keep working, work hard. Just try and reach your goals.”
