BUTTE — In a Wednesday release from the University of Montana Western, head coach Ryan Nourse announced that 34 student-athletes committed to join the Bulldogs starting in 2022.
"I am very proud of the class that we have put together," said Nourse in the release from Western. "Our staff did an excellent job of bringing in student-athletes with competitive, personal, and academic character. I believe in several years Bulldog Football will reap the rewards of this class on the field and see the immediate results in the classroom and community."
Among the 34 recruits is Butte High's Kooper Klobucar. The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman plans to study ecology at Western.
"(Western) had the degree that he wanted to get, and it was just a really good fit for Cooper," said Butte High football coach Arie Grey. "And so we're really excited for Kooper as he begins this next phase in his journey.
"Anytime a kid gets an opportunity to play at the next level, you're just excited for him."
As basketball fans can also attest to, Klobucar's skill set extends well-beyond his strength and imposing frame. His footwork and quick decision making are critical in the ever-evolving game of football.
"He's an athlete," Grey said. "I think that in today's day and age in the game of football ... Everybody for a long time, I don't think they looked at offensive linemen as athletes. But I think now we're seeing that offensive linemen are athletes, and sometimes maybe the best athletes on the field. That's my take, and I think Koop's one of those guys."
Also from Southwestern Montana, Dillon's Jon Kirkley and Whitehall's Brendan Wagner will be joining Klobucar on the Bulldogs.
Kirkley, who played for the Beavs during their 2019 Western A divisional championship run, will line up at receiver for Western. He has collected two all-state awards as a wide receiver. He was also an all-state linebacker at Dillon.
Wagner will play defensive back for the Bulldogs. With Whitehall, he was first team all-conference and all-state at DB. A bit of a Swiss army knife, Wagner was also second team all-conference as a tight end and kick returner.
As is usually the case, Western's 2022 class included a slew of Montanans. In the order they are listed in the release, in-state recruits include: Great Falls' Bridger Polk, Great Falls' Carter McDowell, Busby's Keyon BraidedHair-Fisher, Hot Springs' Kyle Lawson, Cut Bank's Hayden Hedges, Townsend's Trey Hoveland, Missoula's Layne Cooney, Malta's Cash Salsbery and Great Falls' Raef Newbrough.
From Montana's neighboring states of Utah, Idaho and Washington are: Thomas Brown, Josh Stern, Kody Colvin, Carson Golding, Cameron Kitchens, Kollin Gifford, Mathew Heer, Braydon Flood, Aiden Prado, Cody Kuhl, Kaleb Olivares, Justin Ketzenberg, Cooper Cleveringa, Carson Arnold, Dylan Shipley, Tyler Fitte, Dace Jones, Cody Isakson, Parker Strahm, Taten Ells and Jake Humphrey.
O-lineman Andrew Pareigis will be making the move to Dillon all the way from Franklin, Tennessee.
The Bulldogs' 2021 season saw Nourse's squad get to the NAIA Football Championship Series before a first-round exit at the hands of top-ranked Lindsey Wilson. Western's 50-42 2OT victory over Rocky Mountain in the Frontier Conference finale clinched a share of the conference title and the Bulldogs' first eight-win season since 1995.
