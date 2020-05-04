DILLON — Three Beavers were officially announced as Bulldogs on Monday.
Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse welcomed the additions of Dillon's Peter Gibson, Preston Hales and Kyle Kidrick to the Bulldog football program, bringing Western's 2020 recruiting class.
Nourse complimented his new additions and talked about the culture of community of Dillon.
"It is always rewarding to get good players from BCHS to want to stay in Dillon and be Dawgs," Nourse said. "It really shows a lot of loyalty to the community and to Bulldog Football, as Dillon and the Bulldog football program try to do so much for the kids growing up here in this awesome community.
"It's really humbling to myself and our staff when they want to stay home and become part of the Dawg family."
Gibson played running back and linebacker for Dillon and was a captain in 2019. Selected to All-Conference and All-State as an outside linebacker, Gibson is planning on majoring in health and human performance while at Western.
Gibson's father and uncle, Travis and Trent Gibson, played for the Bulldogs.
Hales was an All-Conference and All-State selection like Gibson, but at center.The 5-11 lineman totaled 40 tackles as a senior, and plans on majoring in business during his time as a Bulldog.
Kidrick joins Hales in the trenches as a double-sided lineman after making second-team all-conference as a senior. Kidrick totaled 35 tackles and forced two fumbles in 2019.
Kidrick will major in physical education & health K-12 while at Western.
