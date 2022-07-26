WHITEFISH — Montana Western is the preseason favorite to win the 2022 Frontier Conference football championship in a poll of the league’s head football coaches.

Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College tied for second in the balloting. College of Idaho finished fourth followed by Montana Tech, Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon and MSU-Northern.

Montana Western received four-first place votes, Carroll College received three-first place votes and College of Idaho received one-first place vote.

College of Idaho, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College tied for the conference championship in 2021 with identical 7-3 conference marks.

Montana Tech finished the 2021 season in fifth place in the Frontier Conference standings with a 5-5 record under first-year head coach Kyle Samson. The Orediggers return 10 student-athletes on offense this season and seven on defense.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. A first place vote was worth seven points, second place worth six, third place worth five, fourth place worth four, fifth place worth three, sixth place worth two and seventh place worth one point.

Montana Western (4) 43 points

Carroll College (3) 37 points

Rocky Mountain College 37 points

College of Idaho (1) 33 points

Montana Tech 30 points

Eastern Oregon 19 points

Southern Oregon 17 points

MSU-Northern 8 points

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

