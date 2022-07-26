WHITEFISH — Montana Western is the preseason favorite to win the 2022 Frontier Conference football championship in a poll of the league’s head football coaches.
Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College tied for second in the balloting. College of Idaho finished fourth followed by Montana Tech, Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon and MSU-Northern.
Montana Western received four-first place votes, Carroll College received three-first place votes and College of Idaho received one-first place vote.
College of Idaho, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College tied for the conference championship in 2021 with identical 7-3 conference marks.
Montana Tech finished the 2021 season in fifth place in the Frontier Conference standings with a 5-5 record under first-year head coach Kyle Samson. The Orediggers return 10 student-athletes on offense this season and seven on defense.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. A first place vote was worth seven points, second place worth six, third place worth five, fourth place worth four, fifth place worth three, sixth place worth two and seventh place worth one point.
Montana Western (4) 43 points
Carroll College (3) 37 points
Rocky Mountain College 37 points
College of Idaho (1) 33 points
Montana Tech 30 points
Eastern Oregon 19 points
Southern Oregon 17 points
MSU-Northern 8 points
(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.