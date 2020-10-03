ABERDEEN, S.D. — Quarterback Drew Boedecker threw for 412 yards and running back Riley Linder rushed for two touchdowns as Dickinson State beat Presentation (S.D.) 35-6 on Saturday.
Boedecker, a Sheridan, Wyoming, product and the reigning North Star Athletic Association player of the week, competed 33 of 43 passes and threw touchdowns to wideouts Tyger Frye and Jaret Lee.
Boedecker led an offense that achieved 34 first downs, 23 through the air.
Frye, a Billings Senior graduate, had 10 catches for 105 yards while Lee finished with nine receptions for 111 yards. Linder, a product of Scobey High School, had 46 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Conor McCarvel, a sophomore wide receiver from Helena Capital, added a career-high seven catches for 94 yards for DSU.
Paxton Miller of Savage, Dawson McGlothlin of Sidney and Jared Smith of Glasgow all intercepted passes for DSU’s defense.
Dickinson State moved to 4-0 with the victory to remain the only unbeaten team in the NSAA. The Blue Hawks will host conference foe Dakota State (S.D.) next week.
