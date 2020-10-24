DICKINSON, N.D. — Quarterback Drew Boedecker accounted for three third-quarter touchdowns as Dickinson State rallied to defeat Waldorf (Iowa) 28-13 in cold and snowy conditions on Saturday at the Biesiot Activities Center.
Scobey product Riley Linder rushed for a team-high 72 yards on 19 carries for DSU, which improved to 7-0 and solidified its position atop the North Star Athletic Association standings. Waldorf dropped to (4-3).
The Blue Hawks trailed 10-7 at halftime, but Boedecker sandwiched a 34-yard touchdown pass to Noah Sickler between his own scoring runs of 1 and 7 yards to put DSU in front.
"Our guys did a great job of battling after trailing in the first half. Credit Waldorf for playing well in the first half," DSU coach Pete Stanton said in a school news release. "We put together our best football of the year in the third quarter in all phases. We found a way to win and we are very proud of our guys."
Boedecker, from Sheridan, Wyoming, also rushed for a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Dickinson State overcame a 164-yard rushing performance by Waldorf's Jatoviay Hill by rushing for 240 team yards. In addition to Linder, Sidney product Alec Lovegren churned out 61 yards on 11 carries.
Lovegren also had 104 yards on four kickoff returns.
Hill scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter, followed by a 20-yard field goal by Slater Gifford that gave Waldorf a three-point halftime advantage. Gifford also made a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Receiver Tyger Frye, a Billings Senior alum, caught five passes for 57 yards to lead all DSU pass-catchers. Blue Hawks kicker Jeremiah Paine, who played football at Westby-Grenora, went 4 for 4 on extra-point attempts.
Dickinson State is scheduled to play at conference rival Valley City State (North Dakota) next week. The Blue Hawks will clinch their sixth consecutive NSAA championship outright with a victory, and will earn at least a share of the league title with at least one win in their next two games.
