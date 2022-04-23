BUTTE — Spring is not the fall.
Montana Tech football will not be in five months what it is today.
Newcomers will surprise, returners will disappoint, injuries will heal while others are suffered, minds will change and football and life will continue to be as uncertain as ever.
That being said, Friday night's Montana Tech spring game is the closest we're going to get to real football until the Orediggers kick off their 2022 season at Eastern Oregon on Aug. 27.
"I think our guys had a lot of fun," head coach Kyle Samson said. "I think we had a really good spring ball, now we just have to take it into the summer, have a great training in the summer and be ready to go in the fall."
Here are six observations from Friday night, with one extra, for the Tech football fan to chew on until the games actually count.
1. First down is a passing down
The Tech offense, alternately led by redshirt sophomore Cade Wyant and redshirt freshman Jake Standlee, started a vast majority of its drives with a pass. Samson said the play-calling was based on game flow and not scripted.
"A lot of stuff just based on what the defense has given us," Samson said. "We've got some really good skill guys out wide and (they're) able to make plays when we give them the ball."
Both Wyant and Standlee played turnover-free football, found open receivers and took shots downfield when the opportunities arose.
"We caught the ball well, I thought the o-line protected well and the one offense looked really good," Samson said.
2. Efficient QB play keeps offense moving
Though official stats were not available for the spring game, the eye test suggests that both Wyant and Standlee completed a high percentage of their attempts, especially during the game's opening four drives, when most passes, whether by design or read, didn't travel more than five air yards past the line of scrimmage.
"(We're) definitely going to have to go look at the film and see where their reads were at," Samson said.
Both quarterbacks made frequent use of out, hook and drag routes, with the latter being a safe option that found open receivers in stride for modest gains with the potential for more yards after the catch.
"I think just looking at the overall, the quarterbacks made some nice reads and nice to see them get some good completions," Samson said.
3. Keeping your QBs 'Seif'
The Orediggers will enjoy continuity on the offensive line, where four starters will return for the 2022 fall season.
"All spring, the o-line really stood out and they're going to be a huge part of why we're successful next fall," Samson said.
Jack Hiller, who started at right tackle in 2021, will plug in for graduated all-conference left tackle Hunter Spartz next season.
That leaves only Hiller's previous position uncertain.
Enter Seif Benjemia, all 6-foot-4, 300 pounds of him. Benjemia started at right tackle with the first team offense Friday night
"I think he did a great job," Samson said. "He's a kid that was here last year as a back-up, and really I think had a heck of spring in the weight room.
"We had four returning starters and he's kind of that next piece."
4. New defense earns rave reviews
When Aric Williams was hired as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach this February, the Orediggers had to work quickly to implement his 4-2-5 base system. Samson said he saw the work of his staff and players pay off on that side of the ball Friday night.
"I was really proud of our defense tonight," Samson said. "I thought Coach Williams and the defensive staff did a really nice job with a new defense. They flew around, made some plays."
The starting defense pitched a shutout, forced two fumbles, recovered one, and applied consistent quarterback pressure (plays were blown dead when a defensive player had a clear and imminent path to the quarterback).
"Probably a combination of great coverage and we got some really good d-linemen," Samson said. "We got some studs down there and we should be able to put a lot of pressure on quarterbacks next fall."
5. Estes is a weapon, with or without the ball
Defenses should be aware of where Mark Estes is at all times, and it looks like the Orediggers are counting on that.
Estes scored the first TD of the game with a 60-yard run down the left sideline. He scored the second in a goal-to-go situation. Both came with the redshirt sophomore getting a head of steam with pre-snap motion, beating the defense to the edge and using his blockers to find open cut-back lanes.
Whether he's split wide, in motion, taking a handoff or streaking downfield, Estes will need to be accounted for. Tech tried to take advantage of that by using him as a decoy in play-action and by sending pass-catchers into areas of the field that were vacated by defenders keeping close tabs on Estes.
Estes scored four offensive touchdowns last season — two rushing and two receiving — as well as a 76-yard kick return touchdown.
"He made a lot of big plays," Samson said. "He's had a great, great spring. He's very dynamic in the passing game and the running game."
6. Special teams could be the difference
Special teams were a one-sided affair Friday night, and the Orediggers hope that's the case in the fall as well.
Field goals were 11-on-0 while kick offs and punts were caught by a return man to give the coverage teams a target to pursue, though no tackle was made.
Ryan Lowry made all of his kicks, including a 45- and then 39-yard field goal to end the game.
Returning all-conference punter Andrew Almos pinned the return man inside his own 10-yard line with his first punt of the game.
"To be a good football team, we got to be good on special teams," Samson said. "With Lowry making all of his kicks and Andrew doing a great job punting ... that third of the game is such a huge thing."
Extra point: Live to fight another day
Only once on Friday night was a player slow to get up and come off the field. And despite the all-out efforts of some defenders wanting to get their money's worth with each hit, no one was injured during the game, according to Samson.
"The biggest thing is we stayed health tonight, which was good," Samson said.
The game lasted approximate an hour and 45 minutes, with brief stoppages in play but nothing resembling a halftime break.
"It was nice seeing our guys get out and compete and we got a lot of reps," Samson said. "That was really good, a good evaluation tool."
