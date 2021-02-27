CARBONDALE, Ill. — Top-ranked North Dakota State had its FCS-record 39-game win streak snapped as it was routed by Southern Illinois, 38-14, on Saturday in spring football action.
North Dakota State (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), which has won three straight FCS championships and eight of nine since 2011, had last lost on Nov. 4, 2017, to then-No. 8 South Dakota State. Saturday's loss was the Bison's largest margin of defeat since a 37-6 loss at Cal Poly during the 2005 season.
Southern Illinois (2-1, 1-1) gained 443 yards to NDSU's 268, had 25 first downs to NDSU's 12, converted 11 of 16 third downs and controlled the ball for 41-plus minutes. The Bison were limited to 103 rushing yards, with 63 of those coming on a single run in garbage time with the outcome decided.
The Salukis' defensive performance was keyed in part by Montana natives Jason Petrino, the defensive coordinator, and Jared Petrino, the special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach. NDSU was a 16.5-point favorite.
"We didn't show up and play very well," Bison coach Matt Entz said. "There was not any position group that played well."
Southern Illinois' Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliott each had a pair of touchdown runs. Williams ran for a 3-yard score and Elliott broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Both scores followed a North Dakota State turnover.
Elliott finished with 91 yards rushing and Williams had 41. The pair also had touchdown runs in the second quarter as SIU took a 17-7 lead into the break.
"This game will be recognized for a long time, maybe the biggest win in that stadium," Southern Illinois coach Nick Hill said of ending North Dakota State's FCS-record winning streak. The 39 consecutive wins were the third most in Division I history, trailing only FBS Washington (40 from 1908-14) and FBS Oklahoma (47 from 1953-57).
Avante Cox had seven receptions for 138 yards for Southern Illinois. His 65-yard catch set up Williams' 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down to give the Salukis a 17-0 lead with about a minute left in the second quarter.
Salukis quarterback Nic Baker, making his first career start and filling in for senior Kare Lyles, who left with a rib injury during last week's game against North Dakota, was 17-of-23 passing for 254 yards. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Landon Lenoir stretched the Salukis' lead to 24-7 early in the fourth quarter.
"It's what I hope for, it's what I've dreamed of," Baker said. "I kind of want those moments."
Zeb Noland threw a 37-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass that was tipped to Jake Lippe to pull the Bison within 17-7 at the break. Jalen Bussey's 63-yard run set up Noland's 5-yard touchdown run with 2:16 remaining in the game.
Noland was 13-of-24 passing for 159 yards. Bussey finished with 72 yards on three carries. The Bison were held to 268 yards of offense, and their time of possession was just 18:34.
It was Southern Illinois' first win against the Bison since a 24-14 home victory on Sept. 26, 2009, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the series.
NDSU will look to rebound March 6 against Missouri State, led by first-year head coach Bobby Petrino, a Montana native. Petrino got his first win leading the Bears as they picked up a 30-24 road victory over Western Illinois on Saturday by outscoring the Leathernecks 16-7 in the second half.
Montana is still the most recent team to beat the Bison in a non-conference regular-season game. That win was a 38-35 Grizzly victory over No. 1 NDSU on Aug. 29, 2015, in Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
