MADISON, S.D. — Three players from Dickinson State made the 2019 North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) football first-team all-conference offense. All three are from Montana.
Billings West graduate Blade Miller, a sophomore, and Sidney product John Haraldson, a senior, represented the Blue Hawks on the first-team all-conference offensive line. DSU's other first-team offensive selection went to junior wide receiver Tyger Frye, who graduated from Billings Senior.
All-conference honorable mentions went to Blue Hawks junior linebacker Paxton Miller, of Savage, and sophomore linebacker Jared Smith, of Glasgow.
DSU linebacker Kevin Brown and defensive back Derick VandeBossche made the first-team all-conference defense.
The Blue Hawks earned eight second-team honors: Amad Andrews, Jr. (RB), Drew Heiser (OL), Ty Norby (TE), Jaret Lee (WR), Jeremy Poyer (DL), Presley Piliati (DL), Lewis Dobitz (DB) and Jeremiah Paine (P).
DSU's Pete Stanton was named the North Star's coach of the year.
In addition to Miller and Smith, quarterback Hayden Gibson and defensive back Trenton Rohr received honorable mentions.
Coaches voted for the all-conference teams, which were released Monday.
The 17th-ranked Blue Hawks will face No. 1 Morningside (Iowa) on Saturday in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.