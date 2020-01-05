HELENA -- Walker Cozzie is a profile in perseverance and dedication.
This past season, the fifth-year senior Montana State University linebacker/special teams player concluded his college football career, as part of the Bobcats’ FCS playoff semifinal appearance.
Cozzie, an all-state gridder at Capital High, started just three games on defense for MSU, spending the rest of the time in a backup role at both inside ‘backer positions, and on special teams coverage, or returns. But he never let the lack of playing time dampen his passion for the game, his work ethic or his desire to get better.
In a November interview with skylinesportsmt.com, Bobcat linebacker coach and assistant head coach Bobby Daly told skylinesportsmt.com, that whenever Cozzie had “the opportunity to get in the game, he made the most of it. Walker (prepared) himself like a starter,” whether it was on special teams or on defense.
“I think the fact that Walker has stuck it out speaks volume to the type of person he is and the family he came from,” Daly told skylinesportsmt.com.
The son of B.J. and Kristen Cozzie, Walker’s father is a Carroll College Hall of Famer.
Daly, a Capital alum and an all-American for the ‘Cats, added, “There’s a different type of kid that is on the west side of Helena, Montana, and he’s definitely one of those kids. He has that toughness. He’s just a football player and a smart one.”
At Capital High, as a senior in 2014, Cozzie was selected second team all-state at linebacker and special teams. He led the Bruin defense in at least four categories, including 333 defensive points, 95 solo tackles, 103 total tackles and five caused fumbles.
“Walker was a three-year starter for us, and he was just a joy to coach,” related CHS coach Kyle Mihelish. “He was very good on the football field, but more importantly, also in the classroom. He’s just an all-around good man.
“At MSU, he received the Doug Alexander Award for exemplifying excellence in the classroom and service to the community.”
Cozzie had several college offers from the Frontier Conference, but chose a partial scholarship to Montana State. After red-shirting, he got into six games in 2016 (mostly with special teams), posting one tackle and a fumble recovery.
As a sophomore, he saw considerable action on kicking teams, while taking turns as a reserve Mike linebacker, and registered multiple tackles in four games.
Cozzie’s best season took place his junior year, when he started the first three games – against Western Illinois, South Dakota State and Wagner University – and played in all 13 contests for the ‘Cats in 2018. In his first career start at linebacker, the 6-foot-2, 212-pounder led the team with nine tackles versus WIU, and had one tackle for loss. Against Wagner, he posted a team-high five tackles.
Cozzie finished his career having played in 32 games, with 23 starts on special teams. He was consistently in on coverage tackles, while compiling 46 tackles on defense.
This past fall, he was one of 11 Montana State players who were involved with four “Divide War” wins over rival Montana.
A dedicated weight lifter since his days at Capital, his best lifts are a 535-pound deadlift, a 450 squat, a bench press of 350 and a 340 clean. He also posted a clocking of 4.74 seconds at 40 yards.
Cozzie graduated MSU in December with a degree in exercise science, and is considering a career in physical therapy or coaching, or both.
“Walker has great leadership and great knowledge of the game. He’s always in there taking notes, getting better, and he’s at the front of every line in practice,” Daly told skylinesportsmt.com, during the November interview. “I just have a ton of respect for the kid.”
