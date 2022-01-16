BILLINGS — Charlie Klepps scored many victories over the years in the Treasure State.
A four-time State AA champion for Billings Senior from 2015-18, Klepps now is a member of the Iowa State wrestling team.
The NCAA D-I Cyclones made a stop in Montana over the weekend and scored identical 49-0 victories over NAIA Montana State-Northern and the University of Providence on Sunday at the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The duals were a homecoming for Cyclones teammate and redshirt senior Jarrett Degen, a four-time State A champion for the Panthers from 2013-16 and a two-time All-American for the Cyclones.
And while the 23rd-ranked Degen didn’t disappoint his hometown fans with a pair of victories by pin at 149 pounds, Klepps also gave those who traveled to see him compete something to cheer about.
While he won by forfeit against Northern at 141 pounds, Klepps scored a 7-2 victory over Providence’s Caleb Birdwell at 141 pounds. With the wins, the No. 11 Cyclones improved to 8-1 in duals.
“It was awesome. It was super cool,” Klepps told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview Sunday after the matches had concluded. “Obviously, it was mostly for Jarrett, but all of my family came and it was cool.
“I had a group of 20 family members there. And a bunch of my high school coaches came, too. It was super cool.”
Klepps, the co-male winner of the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award in 2018, is a redshirt junior. He technically has two more years of eligibility because of the COVID year remaining, but will graduate in May. He is a majoring in both journalism and political science. Klepps hasn't decided if he will continue to wrestle after this season is over.
“I’m not 100% sure yet,” he said. “I know I’ll graduate in the spring, so then it depends on if I want to do more school. I’ll play it by ear and see how the rest of the year ends up.”
For Klepps, competing on Sunday was a real bonus. According to his biography on the Iowa State website, Kelpps was 15-10 during his redshirt freshman season of 2019-20 and 2-3 during the 2020-21 season. Klepps explained for much of his career, he’s been a backup.
However, Klepps was informed he’d be participating in these matches approximately a month ago. Originally the Cyclones were to have competed in Belgrade, along with Oregon State, Duke and MSU-Northern last January, but that was canceled due to the virus.
“I haven’t been our traditional starter,” he said. “I’ve started in a couple duals here and there, but most of the time it was a last minute where somebody got sick and I filled in. To have a month notice is cool and I got excited for it.
“Yeah, I was pretty excited about it. They tried to do it last year and COVID shut it down. Basically, when we knew we were going, I knew I was going since Christmas break. … To know you are going to wrestle in Montana is pretty cool.”
Klepps’ opponent on Sunday — Birdwell — is a wrestler he was familiar with. Birdwell was a former standout wrestler for Lewistown, who originally had been with Campbell University.
“Him and I wrestled a bunch growing up,” Klepps said. “That was cool, too. You want to see as many Montana kids in that dual as possible. I knew a bunch of the guys.”
While the trip to Montana was brief, it definitely was worth it for Klepps.
“It was a really cool experience,” he said. “Hats off to the Degens for setting it up. It was mainly for Jarrett, but ended up being a really cool experience for me, too.”
