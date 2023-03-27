BISMARCK, N.D. — Former NFL player Shann Schillinger will be the next head football coach at the University of Mary, the school announced Monday afternoon.
The Bismark Tribune first reported the hiring Monday morning.
Schillinger, from Baker, served as a defensive analyst at Mississippi State under former head coach Mike Leach in 2022. Leach died unexpectedly in December.
Schillinger, 36, played college football at the University of Montana, where he was a two-time All-Big Sky selection as a safety.
"I am extremely honored to be the next head coach of the University of Mary Marauders and humbled by the trust bestowed upon me to take on this tremendous responsibility," Schillinger said in a release from the school. "I've always admired and respected this university from afar and now by the grace of God, I am blessed to help impact for the better — along with our football coaches — the lives of young men as part of our athletics-wide efforts to instill 'Greatness through Virtue.' It's safe to say, I was born with football in my blood, a competitive spirit that is second to none, and an exhaustive desire to win. I promise you, we will build winners with strong moral character."
Schillinger was selected in the sixth round, No. 171 overall, by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2010 NFL Draft. In 2013, he was signed by the Tennessee Titans.
Schillinger succeeds Craig Bagnell at the University of Mary. Bagnell was hired as the wide receivers coach at the University of South Dakota in February after going 9-35 in four seasons at his alma mater.
Schillinger will be the third new head coach in the Northern Sun next season, joining Ian Shields at Minot State and Jim Glogowski at Sioux Falls.
"Growing up in a family steeped in tradition, Shann eats, sleeps, and breathes football with an unparalleled passion," said Monsignor James Shea, who in 2009 became University of Mary's president and the youngest at any U.S. college or university at that time. "I know from spending time with Shann, his objective is to win with the purpose of forming young men of greatness. I know what it is like to take on a big role without much experience, but if you understand the mission and vision and are committed to it, great things will happen. Shann will do great things and help the Marauders football team achieve our objective of winning championships."
The University of Mary football team started spring practice on March 18 under the direction of interim head coach and defensive coordinator Ben Davis.
"What an excellent hire by the University of Mary," Griz coach Bobby Hauck said. "I've known coach Schillinger since I recruited him as a junior in high school, coaching him through his college career and now working closely with him as a professional. He is knowledgeable, a great competitor, and outstanding family man. An all-around good person. I'm excited to watch the trajectory of the football program and the great things that Shann and his staff will do at Mary."
Although not yet on-campus as the University of Mary's new executive director of intercollegiate athletics, Cooper Jones said he is excited about the prospect of Schillinger taking the reins of the football program.
"Shann elevated himself from a talented and deep candidate pool to be our choice as the Marauders next Head Football Coach," Jones said. "His experiences coaching in the Big Ten, SEC, and Big Sky conferences were incredibly appealing to the search committee, and Shann's deep ties to the region made us feel that he could help us in our quest to win championships and bring 'Greatness through Virtue' to the football program at UMary."