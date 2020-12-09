DICKINSON, N.D. — Dickinson State's Pete Stanton, a Baker native who has been head football coach at Terry and Belgrade, has been chosen Coach of the year in the North Star Athletic Association.
In his seventh year as head coach, Stanton guided DSU to its sixth consecutive conference title this fall. The Blue Hawks finished their conference schedule with a 9-0 record.
Stanton has been in the DSU program for 18 years. He had a 70-20 record over nine years at Terry and then coached at Belgrade for two before moving to his alma mater at Dickinson, where he was an all-American as a player.
Eighteen of Stanton's DSU players received All-NSAA recognition. The all-conference teams and postseason awards were voted on by the league coaches.
Dickinson State wide receiver Jaret Lee was chosen as the most valuable offensive player. Linebacker Sal Avila of Valley City State (N.D.) was picked as the defensive MVP.
The first-team offense included DSU's Drew Boedecker (quarterback), Riley Linder (running back), Blade Miller (offensive line), Matt Dey (offensive line), Lee (wide receiver) and Tyger Frye (wide receiver).
Miller and Frye are from Billings, and Linder (Flaxville) and Dey (Sidney) are also Montanans. Boedecker is from Sheridan, Wyoming.
The first-team defense showcased the Blue Hawks' Presley Piliati (defensive line), Aaron Faletoi (defensive line) and Javonte Oliphant (defensive back).
DSU's Isaiah Kludt was a first-team kick-return specialist.
Second-team honors were received by the Blue Hawks' Blake Murray (offensive line), Nick Miller (linebacker), Dawson McGlothlin (defensive back) and Jeremiah Paine (punter).
McGlothlin is from Sidney and Paine played at Westby-Grenora.
DSU's Derek Tabor (running back), Jared Smith (linebacker), Paxton Miller (linebacker) and Krew Mathern (defensive line) received honorable mention accolades.
Smith is from Glasgow and Miller is from Savage.
Aaric Spring of Joliet was DSU's Champions of Character recipient.
