BILLINGS — Former Billings Scarlets player Ben Tallman has been a solid contributor in his first season of Division I baseball at the University of Iowa.
Entering this weekend’s series at No. 8-ranked Rutgers, Tallman, a 6-foot, 205-pound catcher, had appeared in 23 games with 16 starts, and was hitting .333 (18 of 54) with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .448 and his slugging percentage was .463.
Tallman had three hits and scored two runs in a game against Minnesota on April 15. He homered on April 10 versus Illinois. Defensively, Tallman had 199 putouts and seven assists, and had yet to make an error in 206 total chances.
Iowa entered the weekend with a 21-12 record and a 7-3 mark in the Big Ten.
Tallman transferred to Iowa from North Iowa Area Community College, where he spent the 2021 season. Tallman hit .261 (30 for 115) with five homers and 21 RBIs in 37 games.
A graduate of Billings West High School, Tallman began his collegiate career at North Dakota State. He appeared in 20 games with 16 starts with the Bison in 2019.
Tallman was a two-time American Legion all-state selection with the Scarlets. He hit .333 with 63 hits, 34 runs, 20 doubles, five triples and three home runs in 2017.
