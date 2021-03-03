DICKINSON, N.D. — Former Billings West volleyball player Karlie Cleveland collected her 1,000th career assist for Dickinson State on Monday when the Blue Hawks opened the spring portion of their schedule with a five-set win over Valley City (N.D.) State.
Cleveland, a junior at DSU, had 42 assists in the Hawks’ 24-26,25-17,25-16,25-27,15-12 victory, giving her 1,036 career assists. She also had nine digs and eight kills to help DSU improve to 4-4.
"I'm at a loss for words. I am so incredibly grateful I have had the opportunity to achieve this goal. I couldn't have done it without my team by my side," Cleveland was quoted as saying in a DSU press release. “I have been blessed this year with the most amazing teammates and I owe it all to them because I couldn't have done it without each and every one of them."
Cleveland is averaging 7.91 assists per set and is ranked 24th in the nation in aces per set (0.6).
