ST. LOUIS — Montana transfer defensive lineman Braydon Deming made a huge impact for the Illinois State defense in a 31-24 football win Saturday night against Eastern Illinois in the Mid-America Classic.
For his efforts, Deming was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week by the league office.
The Billings West alum tied for the team lead with 10 tackles, added a crucial sack late in the game and tallied four tackles for loss. Starting at defensive tackle, he got pressure all night and made big stops late in the game, as the defense forced a pair of turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter that set up the game-winning touchdown.
Illinois State returns to action next Saturday in Carbondale, when the Redbirds take on the nationally ranked Southern Illinois Salukis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.