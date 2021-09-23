Deming

Former Billings West star Braydon Deming is the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

ST. LOUIS — Montana transfer defensive lineman Braydon Deming made a huge impact for the Illinois State defense in a 31-24 football win Saturday night against Eastern Illinois in the Mid-America Classic.

For his efforts, Deming was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week by the league office.

The Billings West alum tied for the team lead with 10 tackles, added a crucial sack late in the game and tallied four tackles for loss. Starting at defensive tackle, he got pressure all night and made big stops late in the game, as the defense forced a pair of turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter that set up the game-winning touchdown.

Illinois State returns to action next Saturday in Carbondale, when the Redbirds take on the nationally ranked Southern Illinois Salukis.

