BILLINGS — A former Montana boys basketball player is making a trip to Indiana for the NCAA Tournament.
Jaden Stanley-Williams, a former Great Falls High player who grew up on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation, is a bench player for Morehead State. The No. 14-seeded Eagles will face No. 3 seed West Virginia on Friday at 7:50 p.m. Mountain Time.
Stanley-Williams has played 87 minutes in 18 games this season (4.8 minutes per game). The 6-foot-7 junior has scored 19 total points (7 of 11 on field goals), grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked six shots. He made three starts and averaged 3.6 points in 12.4 minutes per game last season, which ended after 17 games for him because he suffered an injury.
Stanley-Williams transferred from Great Falls to Discovery High School in Georgia after his sophomore year. Before Morehead (Ky.) State, he spent a season at Columbia (Tenn.) State Community College.
Missoula Hellgate alum Rollie Worster (Utah State) and Billings Skyview grad RayQuan Evans (Florida State) are two others from Montana that will play in the NCAA Tournament. Billings West grad Maddie Albrecht (Lehigh) is in the NCAA women's tourney, as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.