MISSOULA — That same fearless approach that served Hannah Worden so well at Missoula Hellgate is coming in handy as a college tennis player.
The fun-loving freshman made an instant impact in doubles on the nationally-ranked, NCAA Division III Whitman program in Walla Walla, Washington. To those who watched the big-hitting, multi-sport star bash the tennis ball en route to two State AA doubles titles, her success is no surprise.
"She decides what is the right thing to do on the court and then she just goes and does it," Whitman veteran coach John Hein said.
"You don't see that a lot. Tennis is a game of mistakes. I think you see a lot of players play not to lose. Hannah plays to win. As well as she's playing right now, that's a trait that's going to carry her really far."
Whitman was pegged at No. 22 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association national coaches' poll when the final installment came out in mid-March. The Blues were picked to win the Northwest Conference but their season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic before they had a chance.
Worden is back home in Missoula now, working hard to finish up her first year academically with challenging online classes. She hasn't had much time for tennis, but she'll never forget her freshman season, breaking into a varsity lineup that included seasoned international players from Canada, Japan and Belarus.
"We had a really good team dynamic this year," Worden said. "We've all just worked real well together and everyone has been so helpful to me.
"There's more weight stuff we do in college, but besides that high school tennis really helped me get ready. (Hellgate coach) Brian (Hanford) helped a lot. He helped me a lot with doubles. My coach at Whitman wanted me in doubles most of the time, which was nice."
Whitman steamrolled Whitworth of Spokane in its conference opener on March 7. Worden teamed with Californian Irene Tsai to pull out a win a No. 3 doubles, 8-3, helping the Blues secure the doubles point.
Little did anyone know that would be Whitman's final competition of the season.
"I think we could have gone to nationals potentially," Worden said. "I definitely missed out on that. And we had a spring break plan where we were supposed to go to southern California and play some real good teams down there. It ended literally the day we were supposed to leave for that."
Despite nursing a minor injury, Worden finished with a record of 4-2 at No. 3 doubles and 2-0 at No. 5 singles. Just as important, she made a mark as an emerging leader.
"To see her improve every day in practice, I don't think I've ever seen that in 15 years of coaching," Hein said. "Her attitude, her athleticism, the whole package ... She's already kind of the glue on the team in terms of her personality. Everybody loves her. Everybody wants to be around her. She's so much fun and she works so hard."
It's been six weeks now since Worden last competed as a college player. But sweet memories of her success and her marked improvement under Hein have provided her with plenty of motivation to keep pushing hard this summer.
Last week she started getting back into a groove, seeking out the best high school players in Missoula to spar with, including Loyola state singles champion Evelyn Demblans Dechans and Big Sky state singles finalist Liam Johnson.
"I'll try to play adult tournaments this year," she said. "I played so much more tennis this school year — year-around instead of just in the spring — and that's definitely different. But it's a lot of fun."
