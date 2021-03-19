ST. LOUIS — Luke Weber of North Dakota State finished with a 3-2 record at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.
Weber, a redshirt senior from Forsyth, was one round short of placing at 165 pounds.
Parker Filius of Purdue finished his tourney with a 2-2 record at 141 pounds. Filius is a redshirt junior from Havre.
After winning in the first round and suffering a defeat in the second on Thursday, Weber opened the competition on Friday with a 7-0 decision over Andrew Nicholson of Chattanooga. He then was victorious over Thomas Bullard of North Carolina State, 2-1. Weber's tourney run ended with a 5-1 setback to Keegan O'Toole of Missouri. Weber, the Big 12 champion, concludes the year with a 16-4 record.
Filius opened with a 1-1 record on Thursday, losing in the first round but coming back to win in the first consolation round. On Friday, Filius won 6-3 over Cole Matthews of Pittsburgh in a second-round consolation match. However, that win was followed by an 11-3 defeat to Chad Red of Nebraska. Filius finishes with a 9-9 record.
Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan is the school's 36th All-American, the 13th to earn the honors under coach Mark Branch according to a UW press release.
After winning both of his matches by pin on Thursday, Buchanan advanced to the quarterfinals on Friday. No. 1 Myles Amine of Michigan downed Buchanan 7-6 in the quarters, but Buchanan came back with a 6-2 victory in his next consolation-round match before falling to Jacob Warner of Iowa, 6-3, in the consolation quarterfinals. Buchanan will wrestle for seventh place on Saturday against No. 15 Michael Beard of Penn State.
Wyoming's Jacob Wright (157) suffered a 10-2 loss to No. 5 Kaleb Young of Iowa in the blood round.
UW's Hayden Hastings, of Sheridan, Wyoming, won a consolation match with an 8-1 decision over Jackson Hemauer of Northern Colorado, a wrestler who defeated Hastings at the Big 12 tourney. Hastings was later eliminated with a 3-1 loss to Austin Murphy of Campbell University.
Wyoming heavyweight Brian Andrews was 1-1 in two overtime matches on the day and was eliminated.
The Cowboys' Cole Moody (165) was eliminated in the second round of consolation, as was teammate Tate Samuelson (184).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.