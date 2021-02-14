BROOKINGS, S.D. — Luke Weber picked up two victories on Saturday as the North Dakota State wrestling team downed Air Force 28-19 and followed with a 25-12 win over Utah Valley.
At 165 pounds, Weber pinned Air Force's Vincent Dolce in 2:15. Against Utah Valley, Weber scored a 2-0 decision against Koy Wilkinson at 165.
The Bison finished their dual meet schedule with a 7-3 overall mark and were 5-2 against Big 12 competition.
NDSU will compete in a round-robin Feb. 20 in Brookings, South Dakota.
Weber, a senior from Forsyth, was a four-time State B-C champion from 2013-16. His is 8-2 this season with three pins.
Another Big 12 wrestler from Montana, Jarrett Degen of Belgrade, was 1-1 on Sunday for No. 13 Iowa State at 149 pounds.
Degen claimed a 5-0 decision over Cory Crooks, but No. 11 Arizona State won the dual 20-15.
In a 23-17 victory over the University of Northern Iowa, Degen lost by pin to Tristan Lara in 4:30.
Degen returned to the mat last Sunday after starting the season injured and won by major decision and decision.
Degen was a four-time State A titlist at Belgrade from 2013-16 and is a redshirt senior for the Cyclones.
On Friday, another Montana four-time state champion wrestler scored a victory with one dual remaining before the Big 10 Championships.
Parker Filius of Havre won with a 19-2 technical fall at 141 pounds over Jaden Enriquez of No. 22 Michigan State as No. 17 Purdue claimed 21-12 win. Fillius, a redshirt junior for the Boilermakers, is ranked 27th. He was a four-time State A champion for Havre from 2014-17.
