BILLINGS — Luke Weber is a Big 12 Conference wrestling champion.
The four-time State B-C champion for Forsyth (2013-16) wrestled to the 165-pound title on Sunday at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Weber, a redshirt senior for North Dakota State, defeated No. 3 Cole Moody of Wyoming 11-7 in the championship match.
Next up for Weber will be the NCAA Championships in St. Louis March 18-20. This season, Weber is 13-2 with four pins. It will be his first appearance at the NCAA meet.
Also qualifying for the NCAA tourney were Montana wrestlers Jarrett Degen (Iowa State) and Parker Filius (Purdue).
With his Big 12 championship, Weber became NDSU's second conference champion in two years, joining Cam Sykora as the second-ever NDSU Big 12 champion the school reported.
It is Weber's first Big 12 title. In 2019, he was sixth at 157 pounds at the league tourney and last year Weber placed eighth at 174 pounds.
In the title match vs. Moody, Weber scored a takedown in the first 15 seconds and accumulated 1:47 of riding time in the first frame. Moody tied the score at 4-4 with an escape to start the third stanza, but Weber scored a takedown and near-fall points for a 10-4 advantage.
The victory was Weber's 12th straight, including his three wins in Tulsa. He entered the tourney as the No. 4 seed and won his first match with a 16-2 major decision on Saturday against Troy Mantanona of Oklahoma, his second major decision victory of the season according to an NDSU press release.
Weber then met No. 1 Travis Wittlake of Oklahoma State and claimed a 5-3 victory in overtime in the semifinals on Saturday.
Weber built a 3-1 lead against Wittlake before a stalling penalty and escape point tied the match and sent it to OT. According to the NDSU news release, "a wild scrum ensued towards the end of the first sudden-victory period, but Weber was able to get a takedown for a 5-3 victory."
After graduating from Forsyth High School Weber started his career at Nebraska, redshirting in 2016-17 and then wrestling to a 19-6 record as a redshirt freshman the following year. He started his sophomore season 3-1 at Nebraska in 2018-19 before transferring to NDSU.
NDSU finished the meet in sixth place with 78 points. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma tied at 124 points for the team title. Iowa State was third with 117.5 and Wyoming fourth with 105.5.
Jarrett Degen also qualifies for nationals
Degen finished fourth at 149 pounds at the Big 12 Championships to qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Degen, a redshirt senior for Iowa State and a four-time state A champion at Belgrade from 2013-16, was seeded fifth at the event. He lost 4-3 decision to Kyle Parco of Fresno State in the first-round but bounced back with three straight victories by scores of 6-2, 1-0 and 8-4. He met Parco again in the third-place match, but fell 9-4.
It will be Degen's third-time competing at the national meet.
Degen, who began his career at Virginia Tech when he redshirted as a freshman, qualified for the 2018 NCAA Championships for the Cyclones, wrestling to a 3-2 record at 149 pounds, after placing third at the Big 12 meet.
In 2019, Degen was the Big 12 runner-up and qualified for the NCAA tourney at 149 pounds. He posted a 4-2 record at nationals and placed seventh, earning All-American honors.
Last year, Degen qualified for the NCAA Championships at 149 pounds and was seeded eighth, but the meet was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.
Parker Filius places 5th at Big 10 Championships
Filius, a four-time State A champion from 2014-17 for the Havre Blue Ponies, also punched his ticket to St. Louis on Sunday in State College, Pennsylvania, at the Big Ten Championships.
Wrestling for the Purdue Boilermakers, Filius was fifth at 141 pounds.
He was seeded No. 9 entering the two-day event.
Filius won his first-round match with No. 8 Drew Mattin of Michigan, 4-3, but lost in the quarterfinals when No. 1 Jaydin Eierman of Iowa pinned him in 3:58.
Filius stormed back in the consolation rounds, defeating the No. 10 seed Danny Bertoni of Maryland 6-2 and claiming a 11-7 win over No. 5 Dylan Duncan of Illinois in the consolation quarterfinals.
Filius was defeated in the consolation semifinals 22-6 by No. 3 Sebastian Rivera of Rutgers, but came back to down No. 13 Colin Valdiviez of Northwestern 5-2 in the fifth-place match.
The redshirt junior placed eighth at 141 at last year's Big Ten tourney and earned a berth to the NCAA meet, which was canceled because of the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.