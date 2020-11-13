BILLINGS — Four Yellowstone Christian College cross country runners will be competing at the National Christian College Athletic Association national cross country meet in Joplin, Missouri, Saturday.
It is the first year the Centurions have sponsored a cross country team.
Sophomores Nathan Dyk and Andriy Mykhailiuk and freshman Emmanuel Kimutai qualified from the men’s team. Freshman Morgan Gribble will represent the YCC women's team.
“I’m really proud of them. ... Some of them have never done cross country before,” YCC coach Eayoall Aklilu said in a school press release.
