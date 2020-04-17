BILLINGS — Froid-Lake junior Sydney Dethman has committed to Fresno State — a Division I school in California — to continue her basketball career, she announced Friday on Twitter.

Dethman is a 6-foot-2 post who earned a Class C all-state selection this past season, received first-team all-conference the last two years and was a second-team all-conference player as a freshman. She's also made the all-District 1C volleyball team and competes for the Red Hawks' track and field program, mainly in jumps and relays.

Montana's spring sports season has been suspended through April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Syndey's sister, Mackenzie Dethman, recently finished her freshman basketball season at Rocky Mountain College.

Fresno State, which is located about 200 miles southeast of San Francisco, competes in the Mountain West Conference.

