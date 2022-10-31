Athletes from Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech and the University of Providence were the recipients Monday of the Frontier Conference's weekly volleyball awards.
Ayla Embry of Rocky was selected the defender of the week for the seventh time, while Tech's Maureen Jessop was the hitter of the week for the fourth time this season.
Freshman Bella Thompson of Providence was the winner of the setter of the week honor.
Embry led Rocky with her average of 9.38 digs per set in matches against Carroll College and Tech. Embry still leads the nation with her season average of 7.06 digs per set.
Jessop averaged 4.56 kills per set in matches against Carroll and Rocky. She had a total of 41 kills in two matches.
Thompson averaged 11.57 assists and 2.57 digs per set in two wins by the Argos.
