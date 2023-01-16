Four indoor track and field performers from Rocky Mountain College were chosen by the Frontier Conference Monday as athletes of the week.

The list included Sydney Littler Light of Crow Agency, Brooke Wirkkala of Castle Rock, Washington, Jackson Wilson of Box Elder, South Dakota, and Cameron Hone of Boise.

Rocky competed last weekend at the Myrle Hanson Open, hosted by Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Little Light won the 3,000 meters and mile. Wirkkala won the long jump and was second in the high jump, while Wilson triumphed in the mile and 800 meters.

Hone was second out of 15 competitors in the pole vault.

