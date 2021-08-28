DILLON — It had been three years since Reese Neville played in a competitive football game. For the Montana Western Bulldogs, who bested Carroll 26-22 on Saturday afternoon, 651 days had passed since they played another team in a game that counted.
“As you saw, it was really hard,” Western head coach Ryan Nourse said of getting the win. “I called a horrible football game to put us in bad positions. We turned the ball over and didn’t take advantage of a bunch of stuff that we had. We still managed to win, so I know we’re tough.”
Neville, a transfer for the University of Nevada who has been at Western for the better part of 18 months, ran all over the Saints’ defense. In his first game as a Bulldog, the 6-foot, 205-pound running back rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He added 50 yards in the receiving game on three catches, including a 34-yarder.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Neville said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work. I ended up here at Western, which I feel like is my home. I came out here this first game and being able to play with my band of brothers is just unreal for me. Being able to help us win that game is unreal for me.”
It was Neville that opened the scoring for Western with a 4-yard run less than four minutes into the contest. He added another score, this time a 10-yarder in the third quarter, stretching Western’s advantage over Carroll to 19-5 on the first drive out of halftime.
“Running the ball, especially after Nate Simkins got hurt in the first quarter. Our key to victory was probably running the ball,” Western quarterback Jon Jund said. “We came out strong, went right down the field. In the first half, we probably left 14 to 20 points on the board. We’ve gotta sharpen things up throwing the ball down the field.”
Western, a team that averaged better than 285 yards passing per game in 2019, rushed for 163 yards on Saturday and scored all four of its touchdowns on the ground. Jund added two with his legs, including a go-ahead 1-yard score with 3:45 left to play.
That drive, which spanned five plays and 40 yards, was the first time Western scored since their opening drive of the second half as Carroll’s defense pitched a shutout to close the third and open the fourth quarter.
“I should’ve just kept calling the same plays because every time I called them they worked,” Nourse said. “They really didn’t do anything. We killed ourselves with mistakes and bad play calls. [Carroll] played really hard and tough, kinda exactly what I expected. I think they brought a little bit more pressure than I expected they would. I thought we were going to be really good running the ball and we were.”
Carroll trailed from the outset. After Neville’s score to open the second half, the Saints found themselves in a two touchdown hole and staring at a potentially lop-sided finish. Seventeen unanswered points later, however, and Carroll led for the first time in the game mid-way through the fourth quarter.
“That’s a huge, huge compliment to this team and showing character and the winning the play mentality. We didn’t have the lead until the fourth quarter,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Having the opportunity to have that was good because you’re down and you could’ve folded right then and this thing could’ve got sideways in a hurry. The guys fought. I didn’t see lack of effort out there, I saw lack of execution at times, especially on the offensive side.”
Much like Western, Carroll stacked up the missed opportunities as the game deepened. The Saints’ defense forced four turnovers -- two interceptions and two fumbles -- but only turned them into three points.
Trailing by a touchdown late in the third quarter, Carroll forced a fumble and returned it inside Western’s 10-yard line. The Saints were unable to break-through for six, instead settling for a field goal that drew them within four points.
In the first quarter, Carroll running back Matt Burgess ripped off a 65-yard run, advancing the Saints into the red zone. Carroll only came away with a field goal in that situation, allowing Western to build an advantage in the middle portion of the contest.
“In the red zone, inside the 10-yard line twice and you come away with just field goals. That’s a win for a defense and that shows up,” Purcell said. “Western is a tough team. They’re very well-coached and they have good players and they play hard...You’ve gotta be able to capitalize.”
Carroll finally began to push through in the third quarter. Duncan Kraft’s 15-yard run tightened the game to a touchdown margin. A 21-yard touchdown pass from Devan Bridgewater to Tony Collins finally gave Carroll the lead it had been chasing all afternoon with nine minutes left to play.
After trading punts, Western pieced together what would be its game-winning drive, capped off by Jund’s plunge.
“I think you saw [rust] in the first half,” Nourse said. “We had the ball in the red zone three times and came away with nothing...I don’t think it was the guys’ rust, it was my rust. I was rusty calling plays.”
Carroll actually out gained Western 352-349, but the Bulldogs ran 10 more offensive plays and picked up 12 additional first downs. Jund was 17-for-26 for 186 yards through the air in the win. He did not throw a touchdown and finished with one interception. Neville was both Western’s top rusher and top pass-catcher, compiling 217 all-purpose yards in the process.
“I think it was great. He was rusty, too, and he just had a sheer will and speed and instinct,” Nourse said of Neville. “He made a lot of things happen.”
The Saints lost their top running back in the second quarter to an apparent injury, but not before he rushed seven times for 86 yards. Kraft came on in relief and carried the ball 14 times for 34 yards and a touchdown. Carroll quarterback Devan Bridgewater went 23-for-40 for 246 yards and a score and Kyle Pierce hauled in three balls for 74 yards in the loss.
“Now you got punched in the mouth a little bit. How are you going to respond?” Purcell said. “How are you going to react? You’ve got a home game versus [Montana] Tech...How do you improve this week and how do you get better? That’ll be the question. I feel good about this team, though. I love our coaching staff, I love this team.”
Western improves to 1-0 on the young season, and after not playing in the spring, is hungry to continue building on Saturday’s effort.
“With as up and down as we were today and a little mistake-laden, especially on my part, I think the ceiling is pretty high,” Nourse said. “I think we have a ton of areas to improve in. I’m excited about being able to get back to work on Monday.”
