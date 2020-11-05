BILLINGS — All fall and winter athletes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics will now be able to retain a year of eligibility after the 2020-21 academic year.
The NAIA made the announcement Wednesday following a vote of its Council of Presidents Executive Committee. The decision rescinds a prior decision that granted eligibility relief only to athletes that were to compete in less than 50% of the maximum allowable number of intercollegiate contests in any sport.
“Due to the constraints that COVID-19 has imposed on collegiate athletics, most of our conferences believed it was in the best interest of our fall and winter student-athletes to not charge a season of competition this year,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a press release.
“Many factors were taken into account, but the underlying consideration was relieving pressure on both student-athletes, as well as institutions, as they continue to navigate the fall and winter seasons.”
Some NAIA leagues, including the Frontier Conference, suspended fall athletic competition and have since limited and restructured winter events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
